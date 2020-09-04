IIMC rolls back merit-based admission process, entrance test in October

education

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 11:05 IST

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) reconsidered its earlier decision to conduct merit-based admission to eight postgraduate diploma courses for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The institute has now announced that it will hold entrance exams in October.

IIMC, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, had last month announced that it will not hold entrance exams in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and follow a merit-based selection process as a special case this year.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the institute said, “Due to the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, making final-year degree examinations mandatory for all universities and education institutions, IIMC has reconsidered its earlier decision to go by a marks-based admission to its PG diploma courses, including the regional language courses, and now decided to hold entrance tests for all its courses for the year 2020-21.”

“IIMC is exploring all avenues for holding entrance test-based admissions, including safe and secure mode of proctored examination, to be held in first week of October 2020,” the notification added.

Candidates who have already applied need not reapply. “Any applicant wanting to opt out from the admission test at this juncture is free to do so and the institute will facilitate the return of his or her admission fee. As per the revised approach, all those holding a degree certificate or those awaiting results of their graduation examination can appear for the admission test and their final selection will be dependent on the production of their graduation results/marksheet as and when the same is granted by their respective institution,” IIMC said in the notification.

IIMC offers eight postgraduate diploma courses, including English journalism, Hindi journalism, Radio and TV journalism and Advertising and Public Relations. Besides Delhi, it has campuses in Amravati, Dhenkanal, Kottayam and Jammu. The admission to these courses is done after a two-stage selection process—entrance exam and interview.