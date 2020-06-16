e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIMC students allowed to stay in hostels till end of examination: Institute tells HC

IIMC students allowed to stay in hostels till end of examination: Institute tells HC

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Monday told the Delhi High Court that the students, who are presently staying in the hostels, will be allowed to avail the facility till end of their examination this year.

education Updated: Jun 16, 2020 11:53 IST
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini
New Delhi
IIMC Campus, New Delhi
IIMC Campus, New Delhi(HT File)
         

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Monday told the Delhi High Court that the students, who are presently staying in the hostels, will be allowed to avail the facility till end of their examination this year.

The institute’s submission came on a petition by various students seeking quashing of its May 26 order directing all the students residing in the hostels to vacate the premises forthwith.

IIMC, however, said the notice shall continue to remain in effect for those students who have already vacated the hostels.

Justice Navin Chawla, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, recorded the statement made by the counsel for IIMC and said the institute is bound by it.

“Recording the above statement and binding the respondent no.1 (IIMC) to the same, the petition is disposed of,” Justice Chawla said.

The high court was hearing the plea by five students who sought quashing of the May 26 order issued by the IIMC directing all the students residing in the hostels to vacate the premises by June 3 despite the fact that examinations are about to begin.

Read More: NTA extends deadline to apply for UGC- NET, CSIR- NET, JNUEE 2020 and other exams, fresh dates here

Earlier on June 8, the high court had directed the institute authorities not to act against the students pursuant to the May 26 order, till June 15.

The plea, filed through advocates Anurag Ojha, Shivam Malhotra and Manish Kumar, said the examinations for the diploma course are yet to begin and the notice was bad in law for want of jurisdiction and abuse of discretion.

Check official notice here

The petitioners said they are enrolled in the post graduate diploma programme of the institute and are residing in Dr Ambedkar hostel.

“A notice dated May 26 was issued by Indian examination for Diploma course- is scheduled to begin tentatively from June 19 and will continue till June 26. As a general practice, the hostel is retained till final examination takes place and the next batch gets enrolled. Thus put, there is no compelling reason to deprive the petitioners of their right to residence in the hostel,” the petition said.

top news
Covid-19: What makes Centre-state relations different in national capital
Covid-19: What makes Centre-state relations different in national capital
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to high fever, Covid-19 test today
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in hospital due to high fever, Covid-19 test today
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
Beaten with rods, made to drink filthy water: 2 Indian staffers were tortured in Pak
LIVE: Global FDIs to plunge by 40% due to Covid-19, says UN
LIVE: Global FDIs to plunge by 40% due to Covid-19, says UN
‘Gujarat model exposed’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on Centre on Covid-19
‘Gujarat model exposed’: Rahul Gandhi in latest attack on Centre on Covid-19
1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses: Study
1 in 5 people at risk of severe Covid-19 due to other illnesses: Study
‘Insensitive’: Sonia Gandhi slams fuel price hike during Covid-19
‘Insensitive’: Sonia Gandhi slams fuel price hike during Covid-19
Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals
Covid-19: Centre tells states to draw up rates for private hospitals
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In