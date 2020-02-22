IIMC students’ hunger strike called off, panel to decide new fee structure

education

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 09:46 IST

Indian Institute of Mass Communication students on Friday said they have called off their hunger strike against a fee hike after the administration accepted their demands.

In a statement, the students said the last date for submission of second semester fees has been extended upto March 31, 2020, or till the finalisation of the new fee structure, whichever is later.

The administration has agreed to share details of the committee that will decide the new fee structure and it also ensured students’ participation in the panel, they said.

The suspension of nine students for organising a talk on affordable education has also been revoked, they added.

The students had begun the hunger strike on Tuesday demanding an affordable fee structure.