Home / Education / IISC Admission 2020: Registration process for UG and PG courses begins, here’s how to apply

IISC Admission 2020: Registration process for UG and PG courses begins, here’s how to apply

According to the official notification, the UG applications will be available online until March 30, 2020, while the last date to apply for the PG courses is March 23, 2020. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 03, 2020 10:01 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IISC Admission 2020. (Screengrab)
The Indian Institute of Sciences, Banglore has invited online applications for the UG and PG (including research programs) admission test on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam online at iisc.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the UG applications will be available online until March 30, 2020, while the last date to apply for the PG courses is March 23, 2020.

Application fee:

UG Admission:

The application fee is Rs. 500/- for GN/EWS/OBC/KM candidates and Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/PwD categories. The fee is non-refundable; any bank or payment gateway service charges must be borne by the applicant.

PG Admission:

Candidates belonging to the general, OBC and EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 800, while for SC, ST and PwD applicants the fee is Rs 400.

However, sponsored candidates from Defence, BARC, DRDO, ISRO, NAL, NTRO, KSRTC, BMTC, BDA, PWD and CPR, the application fee are Rs 800, and for all EPR applicants the fee is Rs 2000.

The fee is non-refundable; any bank or payment gateway service charges must be borne by the applicant.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the following notifications here:

UG Course: 

PG Course: 

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the Admission tab and click on ‘My IISC’ link

3.Click on the Apply online tab

4.A new page will appear on the display screen

5.Select the course for which you want to apply

6.If you are a new user, click on the New Registration link, and provide all the requisite information

7.After registration, go back and Key in your credentials and log in

8.Fill in the application form with all the necessary information and make payment

