Home / Education / IIT Bombay crowdsources Rs 4 crore to buy laptops, broadband for needy students

IIT Bombay crowdsources Rs 4 crore to buy laptops, broadband for needy students

In a survey conducted by the institute, many students from all programmes had indicated that they did not have the facility to attend classes online.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 19:12 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.(HT file )
         

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, which is currently conducting its semester online, has raised around Rs 4 crore from alumni and public for its students in need of laptops and other infrastructure. Almost 700 students have benefitted from the donations and are successfully attending online classes.

In June this year, the institute decided to move to online mode of instruction for the entire autumn semester in view of the safety of students amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In a survey conducted by the institute, many students from all programmes had indicated that they did not have the facility to attend classes online.

To help these students, director Subhasis Chaudhuri had appealed to its alumni as well as the public to pitch in. Funds raised through the campaign were to be used to purchase laptops and broadband connectivity for students in need.

So far, the institute has managed to raise Rs 4 crore benefitting almost 700 students, said Chaudhuri. Donors will be entitled to tax benefits under section 80G of the Income Tax Act, he said.

Chaudhuri took to social media to share success stories of the crowdsourcing initiative. A fourth-year Energy Science and Engineering student from Baramati in Pune, who is a part of the institute’s racing team, thanked their sponsor for a much-needed laptop.

Chaudhuri said that the fund raising campaign would continue for the incoming batch of students of the academic year 2020-21. “We are thankful to the donors who came in large numbers to support our students. We hope the campaign keeps going as the new first years students will soon join IIT Bombay and some of them will possibly require support,” he said.

Meanwhile, the institute is working on bringing students and researchers back on campus in a phased manner. A committee has been set up to devise a ‘slow reboot plan’ and resume research work on campus.

