IIT Bombay, Michelin join hands for sustainable mobility research

French tyre major Michelin on Tuesday said it has joined hands with IIT Bombay-Monash Research Academy for next generation sustainable mobility research.

Pune-based Michelin India Technology Centre and IIT Bombay - Monash Research Academy have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.

“Open innovation, through partnerships globally, is a priority for Michelin R&D. It enables us to accelerate and scale up mobility related innovative opportunities around data driven engineering and sustainable materials," Executive Vice President, Research and Development - Member of the Michelin Group Executive Committee Eric Philippe Vinesse said in a statement.

The tie up with IITB-Monash Academy will enhance mutual development and stimulate stronger collaboration for sustainable mobility, he added.

"In this evolving mobility ecosystem, this engagement will provide a solid platform for PhD students from India, to appreciate and experience the strengths of Michelin's innovation culture," Vinesse said.

The partnership will be for a tenure of 5 years with several projects envisaged for development in the Mobility space in India, the tyre maker noted.

"IITB-Monash Research Academy in partnership with Michelin is aiming to conduct application oriented translational research," IITB-Monash Research Academy CEO MS Unnikrishnan said.

Professors from IIT Bombay and Monash University, Australia will team up with Michelin in this outcome-oriented program targeted to create mobility-oriented technologies of tomorrow, he added.

The IITB-Monash Research Academy was established in 2008, as a joint venture (JV) research academy that aims at enhancing research collaborations between India and Australia.

The Academy's mandate is facilitating cutting edge, application oriented research through a PhD program that leverages world class infrastructure at both IITB and Monash University (Melbourne) developing high impact solutions in the thrust areas.