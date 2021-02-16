IIT Bombay, Michelin join hands for sustainable mobility research
French tyre major Michelin on Tuesday said it has joined hands with IIT Bombay-Monash Research Academy for next generation sustainable mobility research.
Pune-based Michelin India Technology Centre and IIT Bombay - Monash Research Academy have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard.
“Open innovation, through partnerships globally, is a priority for Michelin R&D. It enables us to accelerate and scale up mobility related innovative opportunities around data driven engineering and sustainable materials," Executive Vice President, Research and Development - Member of the Michelin Group Executive Committee Eric Philippe Vinesse said in a statement.
The tie up with IITB-Monash Academy will enhance mutual development and stimulate stronger collaboration for sustainable mobility, he added.
"In this evolving mobility ecosystem, this engagement will provide a solid platform for PhD students from India, to appreciate and experience the strengths of Michelin's innovation culture," Vinesse said.
The partnership will be for a tenure of 5 years with several projects envisaged for development in the Mobility space in India, the tyre maker noted.
"IITB-Monash Research Academy in partnership with Michelin is aiming to conduct application oriented translational research," IITB-Monash Research Academy CEO MS Unnikrishnan said.
Professors from IIT Bombay and Monash University, Australia will team up with Michelin in this outcome-oriented program targeted to create mobility-oriented technologies of tomorrow, he added.
The IITB-Monash Research Academy was established in 2008, as a joint venture (JV) research academy that aims at enhancing research collaborations between India and Australia.
The Academy's mandate is facilitating cutting edge, application oriented research through a PhD program that leverages world class infrastructure at both IITB and Monash University (Melbourne) developing high impact solutions in the thrust areas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Bombay, Michelin join hands for sustainable mobility research
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka schools to reopen for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade on February 22: Minister
- The minister said the government would conduct random testing of students and parents. However, those coming from Kerala would require mandatory Covid-19 negative certificates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army joins hands with Pune-based foundation to provide quality education in J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP HC stays final selection of 180 assistant professors in Lucknow University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE inaugurates two-day textbook translation workshop
- JKBOSE chairman, Professor Veena Pandita inaugurated the workshop, and JKBOSE secretary, Maneesha Sareen, presided over the programme.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU January 2021 session re-registration deadline extended till Feb 28
- Earlier, the deadline was extended from January 15 to 30, 2021. The deadline was further extended till February 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021 declared, here's direct link
- IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at iift.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam CM Sonowal lays foundation of first skill university of eastern India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Focus on social and learning skills, say experts on restarting classes for kids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi launches 'Path Pradarshak' free coaching facility for competitive exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have cleared the final combined competitive written examination can download their admit cards for the interview online at wbpolice.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Colleges reopen in rural areas of Thane after 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Forest Guard admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 18
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the Forest Guard recruitment will be able to download their admit cards online at forest.delhigovt.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TS CET 2021 schedule released, check TS EAMCET, ECET, PGECET dates here
- Candidates can check the schedule for Common Entrance Test 2021 online at tsche.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox