IIT Guwahati launches four new courses

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has launched four new programs for the academic session of 2019-2020. The new programs include M Tech in Data Science, three International programs with Gifu University, Japan - International Joint Master’s Degree Program in Food Science and Technology, International Joint PhD Program in Food Science and Technology and International Joint PhD Program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering. These new programmes were initiated by the Institute given the rising demand and interest of students in these areas.

In addition the Bachelors in Design (B. Des), and Masters in Design (M. Des) has attracted students to IIT Guwahati resulting in full admittance.

Speaking on the introduction of the new courses, Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “We believe that the four newly launched programmes will be a trendsetter academically and a game changer professionally. We look forward to collaborating with top world universities in such unique programmes. The new curriculum is designed keeping in view diversity of the students, frontier interdisciplinary areas and emphasizing on the foundational subjects. The focus of the programmes is on the study, invention, and creative use of technologies to create effective, usable, entertaining experiences with technology through interdisciplinary research in engineering, design, behavioral and social sciences, and to understand the impact of technology on individuals, groups, and organisations. The institute envisions to produce successful graduates who will be capable of leading the changing scenarios of tomorrow through innovation, in-depth thought and values.”

M Tech in Data Science

Automation is taking the front seat in technology, percolating in every aspect of business, engineering and science. Today automation is bringing a new information revolution. Its roots stems from the inter-disciplinary domain which includes artificial intelligence, data mining, machine learning and data analytics. At IIT Guwahati, independent efforts to offer related courses across departments, conduct and carryout research & development studies and train resources adding momentum to the field. Existing M. Tech programme in Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering (EEE) demand specific background whereas the fields like artificial intelligence / machine learning / data mining being interdisciplinary needs flexible background requirements and specialized / focused training.

Given the interdisciplinary nature of the M. Tech in Data Science programme with diverse student background and the fact that three departments are coming forward to offer this programme the committee came up with the proposal of having 5 core course comprising of 10 modules, 7 lab courses, 4 electives and 2 projects. Every core course is proposed to be comprising of two half courses. This is designed in order to have a cap on the expected load from this programme to faculty of participating department to be ½ core course and one lab course per year.

International Joint Degree Programs with Gifu University, Japan

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has begun its first International degree from this academic year 2019 with formal registration of students from Gifu University, Japan at IIT Guwahati, India. Following agreements signed with Gifu University Japan, bilateral movement of at least 14 undergraduate/postgraduate students has started for following three international programs:

i.International Joint Master’s Degree Program in Food Science and Technology

ii.International Joint PhD Program in Food Science and Technology

iii.International Joint PhD Program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering

As part of the joint International agreement between the two Institutes, four Japanese students (04), including three girls and one boy, from Gifu University, Japan, have enrolled for the program in April 2019 and visiting IIT Guwahati, India for six months this year. Similarly, four Indian students, including three boys and one girl, from IIT Guwahati have enrolled for this program in July 2019 and would be visiting Gifu University, Japan in the year 2020 for six months. The courses, laboratory work, projects for the program will be jointly taught and supervised by faculty members of both the institutions.

In addition, four students from India have also been registered for the International Joint PhD program in Food Science and Technology, and for the International Joint Degree program in Integrated Mechanical Engineering.

It is also pertinent to mention that to encourage bilateral mobility of students between IIT Guwahati, India and Gifu University, Japan, Gifu University hosts the ‘Winter School Program’ for IIT Guwahati students every December at Gifu University, Japan while IIT Guwahati hosts the Spring School Program for Gifu University students at IIT Guwahati in the month of March. These two short term academic programs, each of three weeks duration, further facilitate mobility of at least 12 students between the two countries to promote education and research programs. In addition, a Gifu University Joint Degree Symposium 2019 is also planned to be held on 9-10 October 2019 to explore and advance the shared vision of international collaborations through the dynamic and progressive platform of JD programs with participation of joint degree partnering institutes. These joint degree programs are also expected to enhance the industrial interaction among Japanese industries and those in the northeast region of India.

In addition, IIT Guwahati has been the most preferred destination for students pursuing a career in Design with two of their major programs Bachelors and Masters in Design programs having 100 % seat admittance.

Bachelors in Design (B.Des) Program

Department of Design, IIT Guwahati is one of the first department to offer a B. Des degree in India. It is a four year degree program. At present, the selection of students happens through Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) conducted by IITs. The candidate should have passed the qualifying examination (Class XII or equivalent) with physics, chemistry and mathematics as subjects.

Masters in Design (M.Des) Program

Masters in Design (M. Des) is one of the unique two years program offered by Department of Design (DoD), IIT Guwahati. The selection of students are based on the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) conducted by IITs as a part of their central admission procedure. They are further shortlisted through aptitude test and followed by a personal interview session.

