e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Hyderabad researcher develops AI-powered low cost Covid-19 testing kit

IIT Hyderabad researcher develops AI-powered low cost Covid-19 testing kit

The test kit can produce results in around 20 minutes for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. Each test costs around Rs. 600 device now. However, mass production of the testing kit will help reduce the cost to around Rs. 350 per test.

education Updated: Jun 17, 2020 08:59 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Hyderabad
Representative
Representative
         

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad researcher has developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered COVID-19 test, which can be performed at an affordable cost.

The test kit can produce results in around 20 minutes for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

The test kit has already been field-tested at ESIC Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad to ascertain its efficiency. It can be transported quickly, enabling the test to be conducted at the point-of-care. A major benefit of this testing kit is that it does not require RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction).

Each test costs around Rs. 600 device now. However, mass production of the testing kit will help reduce the cost to around Rs. 350 per test.

The testing kit was developed by a team led by Prof. Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad. Dr. Suryasnata Tripathy, a postdoctoral fellow, Patta Supraja, a fourth-year doctoral student and other students from Prof. Shiv Govind Singh’s Research Team, institute faculty and funding agencies supported this project.

Singh said, “The Research Team has the manpower and the capability required for mass production of this testing kit. We are now planning to raise funds from various Government and Private sources towards this end. This device is IIT Hyderabad’s small contribution to the Nation at the time of this crisis.”

Singh and his team have also developed AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools to capture extensive data points to minimize the errors in decision making. He is now seeking the approval for mass production of the test kit from ICMR and said he will also be filing for a patent for the device.

top news
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
Nearly 12,000 deaths in 97 days: How India’s toll soared across states
Nearly 12,000 deaths in 97 days: How India’s toll soared across states
LIVE: More than 1,000 flights cancelled in Beijing over Covid-19 clusters
LIVE: More than 1,000 flights cancelled in Beijing over Covid-19 clusters
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
Bengal dropped from speakers list at PM meet, Mamata likely to skip: Report
Bengal dropped from speakers list at PM meet, Mamata likely to skip: Report
Hopes fade for T20I World Cup, brighten for IPL
Hopes fade for T20I World Cup, brighten for IPL
People with co-morbidities 12 times more likely to die of Covid: US study
People with co-morbidities 12 times more likely to die of Covid: US study
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In