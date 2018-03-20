ANNOUNCED: IIT JAM result 2018 declared, here’s how to check

Joint Admission Test for MSc courses (JAM) 2018 result was declared on Tuesday by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. The examination was held on February 11.

Candidates can check their results at the official website of JAM 2018. jam.iitb.ac.in.

IIT JAM results 2018: How to check

1) Log on to the official website of JAM 2018 at jam.iitb.ac.in

2) Click on the link for JAM results 2018 on the top

3) Enter required details on the login page

4) Click on submit

5) Result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download and take a printout

Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is conducted to provide admissions to MSc (Four Semesters), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD Dual Degree, etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated PhD Degree programmes at IISc for consolidating Science as a career option for students. These postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc offer high quality education.