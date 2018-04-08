 IIT JEE main 2018 examination held for around 10.43 lakh aspirants | education | Hindustan Times
IIT JEE main 2018 examination held for around 10.43 lakh aspirants

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced). The examination was organised for 6,46,814 boys, 2,66,745 girls and three transgenders, it said.

education Updated: Apr 08, 2018 20:31 IST
JEE Main aspirants along with their parents after taking the exam in Kota on Sunday.
JEE Main aspirants along with their parents after taking the exam in Kota on Sunday. (HT photo)

The Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Examination (Main) was on Sunday held for around 10.43 lakh aspirants in 112 cities in India and abroad.

The offline exam, conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), was held in 104 cities across 1,613 centres across the country and in eight centres in as many countries abroad.

“The sixth edition of JEE (Main) 2018 offline exam was held for approximately 10,43,739 candidates registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IITs and other centrally funded technical institutes etc,” the CBSE said in a release.

