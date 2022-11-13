IIT Jodhpur awards 516 degrees in 8th Convocation

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur on Sunday celebrated its eighth convocation and awarded degrees to 516 graduating students.

Degrees have been awarded to 16 PhD, 58 MBA, 101 MSc, 123 MTech, 212 B.Tech, and 6 students from the joint programme between IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur – Master’s in Medical Technologies, the institute said in a statement.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures was the chief guest in IIT Jodhpur's 8th convocation, along with Dr. Ashish Lele, Director, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, as the guest of honor.

Congratulating the graduating students, Prof. R. Chidambaram, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Jodhpur, said, “It is so energizing and invigorating to see the bright young faces as they go forward in life to contribute to India in development and various areas. We shall have a vision to make India a knowledge economy, not just a developed country. On this, our IITs can play an important role by leading this vision and making it a reality.”

Further Prof. Chidambaram said, “We must focus on taking high-risk, frontline projects. Even if there is a chance of failure, it will teach us something new to succeed in the future.”

Delivering the chief guest address, Kris Gopalakrishnan said, “I congratulate all the graduating students and their families, on this occasion. Resilience is a trait that each one of us has to build for all aspects of life. I believe Covid has increased our faith in Science and Technology and India can be the laboratory of the world to create new developmental models. All the young engineers should Identify companies that are working to create disruptive technologies or business models and work with them, or better start these businesses to create a better India. This is what I would call identifying large waves and riding these waves. I wish all of you the very best for your future.”