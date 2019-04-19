IIT-Jodhpur to set up India’s largest Artificial Intelligence supercomputer

The Indian Institute of Technology-Jodhpur will be setting up the industry’s largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Super computer.

IIT Jodhpur has signed a memorandum of understanding with NVIDIA (US based company) to install NVidia DGX-2, a state of the art machine with 512 GB of GPU memory and an enterprise grade AI infrastructure.

This would be India’s first AI Super computer.

Director of IIT-Jodhpur, Santanu Chaudhury said the AI Super computer would be utilised for solving various national technological challenges related to infrastructure (Tele Communication, Smart Cities), healthcare, scientific research & development, agriculture, education among others. He further said the company would support the institute in operating the super computer for three years through various technical workshops.

This would help the Institute faculty members, technical staff and students to simulate and operate AI Super computer.

The Institute has also planned to extend this facility to industries and nearby academic institutions to promote activities related to scientific and technological research. The super computer would help IIT Jodhpur collaborate with other global leading universities and research organisations, he added

