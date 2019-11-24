e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

IIT Kanpur develops drone called ‘Prahari’

The drone is equipped with an advanced autopilot system, and is capable of handling the sudden changes in weight and inertia (of this drone) while capturing the rogue drone.

education Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:07 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Kanpur
‘Prahari’ is unique in this way that it can chase, outrun and capture the rogue drone. (Representational image)
‘Prahari’ is unique in this way that it can chase, outrun and capture the rogue drone. (Representational image)(AFP file)
         

Students of IIT-Kanpur have developed a drone named ‘Prahari’ which can not only carry a load of about 4 to 5 kilograms but can also patrol sensitive zone for three hours continuously.

The autonomous system (drone) consists of an unmanned helicopter with drone catching net. ‘Prahari’ is unique in this way that it can chase, outrun and capture the rogue drone.

This system has been developed by Prof Abhishek and Prof Mangal Kothari of the department of aerospace engineering and their team of students.

The drone is also equipped with an advanced autopilot system, and is capable of handling the sudden changes in weight and inertia (of this drone) while capturing the rogue drone.

Specially designed for border surveillance and national security, this could be very handy for the armed forces for maintaining vigilance along the border areas and for capturing the rogue drones which pose a serious threat to national security.

Recently, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had shared the video of this drone on Twitter. 

Prof Abhishek said, “This drone can be used for a wide range of applications, ranging from surveillance, crowd monitoring, crowd control, delivery of emergency supplies, precision agriculture, hostage situations, chemical and nuclear agent detection. It can also outrun the rogue drone and can capture it in its nets.

tags
top news
NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra
NCP’s Ajit Pawar thanks PM Modi, says will ensure stable government in Maharashtra
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs
In Mumbai, Shiv Sena boss Uddhav Thackeray goes on a hotel run to meet MLAs
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
On SC’s Maharashtra hearing, Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter makes a point on J-K
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Maharashtra governor’s action immune from judicial scrutiny: BJP in SC
Maharashtra governor’s action immune from judicial scrutiny: BJP in SC
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News