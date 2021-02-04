IND USA
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
IIT Kharagpur, NIUA to develop framework for inclusive city planning

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:02 PM IST

IIT Kharagpur has inked an MoU with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to develop a framework for universal city planning inclusive for all sections of the society, an institute spokesperson said on Thursday.

The framework will ensure that everyone, including people with disabilities and the elderly, gets access to transport, recreation, livelihood and information, Professor Subrata Chattopadhyay of the institute's Department of Architecture and Regional Planning said.

He stressed the need for seamless accessibility and a complete travel chain for safe and independent movement for all within the city limits.

"As we move towards a more inclusive approach, it is crucial to develop novel designs, frameworks and guidelines for cities covering larger demographics and people with varied needs.

"We are proud to collaborate with NIUA to achieve comprehensive goals towards building sustainable living conditions for all," IIT-KGP Director Professor Virendra K Tewari said.

