IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / IIT Kharagpur researchers develop solar-powered pest control system
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
education

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop solar-powered pest control system

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop a solar-powered pest control system for smaller agricultural fields
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:26 PM IST

A team of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has developed an energy-efficient pest controlling device for smaller agricultural tracts owned by marginal farmers.

The team has built a self-propelled boom-type sprayer that can be operated using solar energy while safely guided through the crops in smaller tracts of land.

According to the team, which has also filed a patent, the semi-automated device is aimed at increasing field capacity and uniformity in liquid spraying, and also to reduce drudgery to the operator and dependency on fossil fuels for carrying out spraying in cropped areas.

"The system comprises a propelling unit fitted with a liquid storage tank, a DC motor operated pump to pressurise the liquid to be sprayed. Multiple numbers of spray nozzles are mounted on a boom fitted to the front of the machine to cover wider width at a time.

"A set of solar-powered battery acts as the power source of the DC motor to propel the spraying unit as well as for running the pump. Unlike a knapsack sprayer, the liquid storage tank is of bigger capacity, and it is carried on a solar-powered three-wheeler trolley," said Hifjur Raheman, professor at IIT Kharagpur.

"As compared to conventional knapsack sprayers, the developed sprayer has a higher field capacity and more uniformity of spraying with less drudgery to the operator. It can be easily operated in the field using solar energy with a maximum speed of 2 km/hr and can cover a width of 1.5 metres at a time with a field efficiency of 81 pc, thus saving time, human involvement and chemicals," he added.

Raheman explained that prevention of pests and diseases during different growth stages of crops is an important process to increase its yield.

"For larger tracts of farmlands, tractor-mounted sprayers are used, while manually operated knapsack sprayer is used for smaller tracts. This impacts the efficiency of spraying as it depends on the skill of the operator, leading to non-uniformity in spraying. Further, it requires intensive labour capacity and operation time. Using tractor-mounted sprayers in smaller tracts on the other hand would make the crops prone to damages due to their higher turning radius.

"Also, it leads to wastage of chemicals due to lower control on automated spraying. Not to mention the environmental pollution due to the fuel emissions from the tractor," he said.

The other members of the team include Anup Behera, Rahul K and P B S Bhadoria from the Department of Agricultural and Food Engineering at IIT Kharagpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit kharagpur researcher
app
Close
IBPS SO main scorecard 2020.(Screengrab)
IBPS SO main scorecard 2020.(Screengrab)
exam results

IBPS SO main scorecard 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:05 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scorecard online at ibps.in on or before February 28, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
employment news

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021: 727 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 15

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:59 PM IST
  • After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mppsc.nic.in on or before March 14, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
education

Focus, discipline, hardwork are mantras of success, IPS officer tells students

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:39 PM IST
Delhi: Focus, discipline, hardwork are mantras of success, senior IPS officer tells students
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(File photo)
Representational image.(File photo)
education

Primary schools resume in Jammu

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:21 PM IST
The schools have reopened for the first time after being closed since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(PTI file)
JEE main admit card 2021.(PTI file)
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 for February session likely to be released soon

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • According to the notice, the agency will release the JEE mains admit card in the second week of February 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
IIT Kharagpur. (Mint file)
education

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop solar-powered pest control system

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:26 PM IST
IIT Kharagpur researchers develop a solar-powered pest control system for smaller agricultural fields
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Supreme Court of India.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
competitive exams

UPSC prelims: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
UPSC civil service: Not in favour of granting relaxation in age limit, Centre tells SC
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Bloomberg Innovation Index 2020 ranked Israel as the number one for research and development intensity for three years in a row.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Bloomberg Innovation Index 2020 ranked Israel as the number one for research and development intensity for three years in a row.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
admissions

Want to study in Israel? Here's what you should know

By Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • Students looking for high-quality education, where they can take an active role in their studies and learn from some of the best professors in the world, should look no further than Israel, says Professor Yaffa Zilbershats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
OPSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

OPSC Recruitment 2021: 504 Assistant Professor vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:26 PM IST
  • After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before March 14, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
education

Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt school in Kerala test covid positive

PTI, Malappuram
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Around 190 students,70 teachers of two govt schools in Kerala test positive for COVID-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Maharashtra education department plans to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 on November 23, education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Friday.(Raj K Raj/HT File)
The Maharashtra education department plans to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 on November 23, education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on Friday.(Raj K Raj/HT File)
education

Financial education to be part of school textbooks in Manipur: Official

PTI, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:16 PM IST
RBI Imphal has collaborated with the state government for introducing the workbooks as part of the curriculum.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha HSC exams.(HT file)
Odisha HSC exams.(HT file)
board exams

Odisha HSC exams to begin from May 3

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The examinations for the Madhyama Sanskrit will be held from May 3 to 12, it added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
TISSNET MA admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

TISSNET MA admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:20 PM IST
  • Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at admission.tiss.edu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government has recruited 1,039 medical graduates.(HT file)
The state government has recruited 1,039 medical graduates.(HT file)
education

MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • 37 seats are currently lying vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas. This includes 17 vacant seats under the NRI quota at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Services prelims 2021. (File photo)
UPSC Civil Services prelims 2021. (File photo)
employment news

UPSC civil services prelim 2021 notification to be released tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • According to the UPSC annual calendar, the online registration for the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 will continue till March 2, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP