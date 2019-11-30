IIT Madras HSEE 2020 admission schedule released at hsee.iitm.ac.in, check details here

education

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 13:40 IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has released the schedule for the registration process for Humanities and Social sciences entrance examination on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible to appear for the entrance examination can check the schedule for admission process online at, hsee.iitm.ac.in. The application process will begin on December 11, 2019.

According to the official notification, HSSE 2020 will be held on April 19, 2020. The registration process will last for about a month, the last date to submit the application form for HSEE 2020 is January 22, 2020.

HSEE 2020 admission schedule:

Before filling the applications, candidates are advised to read the information brochure available on the official website.