IIT Madras Placements 2019: Phase 1 concludes, 848 students placed

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 14:32 IST

The first phase of campus placements concluded at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

According to the press release issued by the institute, 831 offers were made from 184 companies during the first phase of placements, including 34 international offers from 17 companies.

Including the previous 167 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), the total number of offers stands at 998 at the end of Phase 1. This number goes up to 1016, including the offers made to students of 2018-19 batch who re-registered for the current Phase I.

The second phase of campus placements will begin in the second half of January 2020.

A total of 1,298 students were in the fray for the campus Phase I Placements during 2019-20. Out of this, 22% of the registered students were females.

Including the accepted pre-placement offers (PPOs), a total of 848 students have already been placed at the end of phase 1 of placements for 2019-20. This is around the same as last year (2018-19) when 844 students had been placed at the end of Phase 1.

34 international offers were made in total in this Phase, out of which 17 came from Micron Technologies for their Singapore office. Other major international recruiters include ANZ, Cohesity, Deskera, Ebara Corporation, MediaTek, Salesforce, Three sides, and Uber.

Speaking about Phase one of Campus Placements, Prof Manu Santhanam and Prof CS Shankar Ram, Advisors (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “The Phase I Placement process at IIT Madras has once again been strong. We are optimistic to build on these numbers in the second phase of our Placement process. We have started preparations focussing on the Education sector for Phase II Placements.”