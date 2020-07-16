e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIT Madras start-up ‘develops’ portable Covid hospital

IIT Madras start-up ‘develops’ portable Covid hospital

Called ‘MediCAB,’ it is a decentralized approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients in their local communities through these portable microstructures, a statement released by the institute said.

education Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:59 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (REUTERS File)
         

An Indian Institute of Technology Madras-incubated start-up Modulus Housing has developed a portable hospital unit that can be installed anywhere within two hours by four people.

Called ‘MediCAB,’ it is a decentralized approach to detect, screen, identify, isolate and treat COVID-19 patients in their local communities through these portable microstructures, a statement released by the institute said.

MediCAB’ has been launched recently in Wayanad District of Kerala where the units are being deployed to treat COVID-19 Patients. The startup is developing micro hospitals that can be deployed rapidly across the nation. The Medicab is foldable and is composed of four zones – a doctor’s room, an isolation room, a medical room/ward and a twin-bed ICU, maintained at negative pressure.

This deployment in Kerala has been undertaken with grant funds from Habitat for Humanity’s Terwiliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter. The startup collaborated with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology who provided inputs on the certifications and customizations necessary for the project.

Founded by two IIT alumni in 2018, Modulus Housing was supported by IIT Madras Incubation Cell and has a vision to revolutionise housing through modular prefab structures. They have re-purposed their designs to support the fight against COVID-19.

Modulus is working on a Dual design where these can be rapidly launched as COVID-19 isolation wards. Post-COVID-19, these can be transformed into micro-hospitals/clinics in Rural India where the medical infrastructure needs to be augmented. Modulus Housing has set up its manufacturing unit at Chengalpet (located about 35 kms from Chennai).

India has 0.7 beds per 1,000 persons. Innovations such as the MediCAB will help boost the health-care infrastructure in India as it can be rapidly transported (Six units can fit in a truck). It can be deployed at any time and to any place.

Highlighting the innovations from startups supported by IIT Madras Incubation Cell, its Chief Executive Officer Dr. Tamaswati Ghosh, said, “We are very proud of our startups who are working on a range of products that are vital to India’s fight against COVID-19, from N95 masks, ventilators, affordable testing kits to portable hospital infra”.

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot’s challenge to disqualification notices to be heard by high court at 1 pm tomorrow
Sachin Pilot’s challenge to disqualification notices to be heard by high court at 1 pm tomorrow
Meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav ends inconclusively as Pak doesn’t give unimpeded consular access: India
Meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav ends inconclusively as Pak doesn’t give unimpeded consular access: India
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
EC pauses postal ballot for 65+ voters in Bihar polls, cites constraints
Kerala suspends CM’s former secretary as heat rises in gold smuggling case
Kerala suspends CM’s former secretary as heat rises in gold smuggling case
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The tale of Rajesh and Sachin Pilot, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Nine firms in race to redevelop 4 railways stations under PPP model
Nine firms in race to redevelop 4 railways stations under PPP model
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
Assam floods: CM Sonowal visits Kaziranga National Park to assess damages
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In