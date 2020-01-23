IIT Roorkee MBA Programme 2020: Application process underway, check details here

education

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 14:51 IST

Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has invited online applications for its Master of Business Administration (MBA) Programme 2020 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the admission in the MBA program online at doms.iitm.ac.in on or before January 31, 2020.

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) at IIT Roorkee is a regular residential program spread over two academic years. The course structure is designed to impart knowledge of the core management concepts and techniques in the first year which is, after that, upgraded to advanced knowledge and practicing skills in the areas of specialization opted for by the students in the final year.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1600, while SC/ST applicants will have to pay Rs 800. However, it must be noted that the payment has to be paid online only.

Eligibility criteria:

•Graduates or a professional qualification equivalent to that of a University degree recognized by UGC, in any discipline with minimum 60% marks for General/EWS/OBC and 55% for SC/ST/PwD [Differently abled] having CAT-2019 percentile. The percentage will be considered based on aggregate marks/CGPA awarded in qualifying degree examinations.

or

JEE qualified IIT Graduates with CGPA 7 or above are waived-off for the CAT percentile.

•Final year students are also eligible to apply. If selected, they will be admitted provisionally, provided they complete all requirements for the qualifying degree with minimum percentage and CGPA or its equivalent by the specified date.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.