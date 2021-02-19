IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / IIT Roorkee opens new drone research centre with core funding from alumni
IIT-Roorkee has opened a state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research on its campus, according to a press release on Friday.(File Photo)
IIT-Roorkee has opened a state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research on its campus, according to a press release on Friday.(File Photo)
education

IIT Roorkee opens new drone research centre with core funding from alumni

IIT-Roorkee has opened a state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research on its campus, according to a press release on Friday. The initiative has secured a seed funding of 1.38 crore from its alumni.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST

IIT-Roorkee has opened a state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research on its campus, according to a press release on Friday.

The initiative has secured a seed funding of 1.38 crore from its alumni. It was inaugurated at a virtual ceremony in the presence of NITI Aayog member and former Director General, DRDO V K Saraswat.

The objective of the initiative is to foster cutting-edge research and innovation in the drone segment, the release stated.

The centre is envisaged to evolve as a unique facility at the national level wherein state of the art and frontier research would be conducted on several aspects of drone technology, including drone development, drone applications and anti-drone technology, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iit roorkee drone making iit alumnus niti aayog iit campus
Close
IIT-Roorkee has opened a state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research on its campus, according to a press release on Friday.(File Photo)
IIT-Roorkee has opened a state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research on its campus, according to a press release on Friday.(File Photo)
education

IIT Roorkee opens new drone research centre with core funding from alumni

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:29 PM IST
IIT-Roorkee has opened a state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research on its campus, according to a press release on Friday. The initiative has secured a seed funding of 1.38 crore from its alumni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OSSC Mains admit card 2021.(PTI file)
OSSC Mains admit card 2021.(PTI file)
employment news

OSSC Mains admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 20, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:54 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their admit cards online at ossc.gov.in on or before February 27, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
Jharkhand class 10 and 12 board examinations.(HT file)
board exams

If you don't know the answer, write anything in exams: Delhi's DoE to students

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:51 PM IST
Delhi's Director of Education Udit Rai stoked controversy on Thursday after a video surfaced on social media in which he is purportedly asking students at a government school to "fill answer sheets with anything" during exams but not leave them blank.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIM-CAT answer key 2020 out
IIM-CAT answer key 2020 out
admissions

GATE answer key 2021 to be released by March 2, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • GATE answer key 2021: Once the answer keys are released, candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their answer key online at gate.iitb.ac.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CTET answer key 2021.(Screengrab )
CTET answer key 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

CTET answer key 2021 released, here's how to raise objections

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • CTET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET January 2021 examination can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CTET answer key 2021.
CTET answer key 2021.
competitive exams

CTET answer key 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:17 PM IST
  • CTET answer key 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the CTET 2021 examination can check the answer key online at ctet.nic.in on or before February 21, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his speech during the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his speech during the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)
education

Modi asks Visva Bharati students to help farmers, artisans find global markets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked students of Visva Bharati to help farmers and artisans in villages adopted by the institution find global markets for their products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam 2021.(Screengrab )
ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam 2021.(Screengrab )
education

ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam 2021: Registration to end on March 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:51 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible students can register for the ICAI CA intermediate (new) exam online at eservices.icai.org.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his speech during the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers his speech during the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday.(PTI)
education

Visva-Bharati varsity aimed to free and modernise India's education system: Modi

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore developed a system of education at Visva-Bharati University to free and modernise India's education system from the shackles of subordination, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ICAI CA May exam schedule 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ICAI CA May exam schedule 2021.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

ICAI CA May exam schedule 2021 released, check dates here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • According to the schedule, the intermediate exams will begin on May 22 and the final exam is scheduled to be held from May 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rare feat was achieved through various programmes implemented by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).(HT file)
The rare feat was achieved through various programmes implemented by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA).(HT file)
education

Over one lakh people achieve literacy in Kerala in four years

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:52 PM IST
A total of 1,08,057 illiterate people, majority of them belonging to the marginalised sections, have been initiated into the world of letters in the last four years in Kerala, according to government figures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mid-career professionals with a minimum of 10 years’ work experience in diverse backgrounds with a strong and demonstrable leadership potential can apply. The British high commission will select 12 Indian professionals for the programme. (Twitter)
Mid-career professionals with a minimum of 10 years’ work experience in diverse backgrounds with a strong and demonstrable leadership potential can apply. The British high commission will select 12 Indian professionals for the programme. (Twitter)
admissions

Applications open for Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for leadership

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Candidates can apply online for the two-month fellowship programme at University of Oxford by March 22
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uday Samant - Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
Uday Samant - Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
education

Pune University given nod to start its sub-centre in Qatar: Samant

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Savitribai Phule Pune University given nod to start its sub-centre in Qatar: Uday Samant
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd village attending smart class as school reopens after hiatus of seven months amid precautions.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd village attending smart class as school reopens after hiatus of seven months amid precautions.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
education

Karnataka to set up 2,500 smart classrooms for digital learning in next 2 months

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:24 PM IST
As part of promoting digital learning, 2,500 classrooms of higher education in the state will be converted into smart classrooms in the next two months, informed Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT File)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.(HT File)
education

Bihar CM asks officials to expedite completion of ITI buildings

PTI, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:59 AM IST
During the presentation, the chief minister asked the officials to make arrangements for providing both online and offline classes to the students in all the institutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP