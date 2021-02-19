IIT Roorkee opens new drone research centre with core funding from alumni

IIT-Roorkee has opened a state-of-the-art Centre for Drone Research on its campus, according to a press release on Friday.

The initiative has secured a seed funding of ₹1.38 crore from its alumni. It was inaugurated at a virtual ceremony in the presence of NITI Aayog member and former Director General, DRDO V K Saraswat.

The objective of the initiative is to foster cutting-edge research and innovation in the drone segment, the release stated.

The centre is envisaged to evolve as a unique facility at the national level wherein state of the art and frontier research would be conducted on several aspects of drone technology, including drone development, drone applications and anti-drone technology, it said.