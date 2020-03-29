e-paper
Home / Education / IIT-Roorkee startup offers free interactive comics for children during lockdown

IIT-Roorkee startup offers free interactive comics for children during lockdown

The startup TBS Planet Comics Studio has come out with comics that are available in six languages - Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Marathi - that will aid children to hone their linguistic skills, its founder and CEO Rajeev Tamhankar said.

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 09:09 IST
A startup incubated by IIT-Roorkee is offering interactive comics free of cost on its website to entertain children during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, its founder said.

The startup TBS Planet Comics Studio has come out with comics that are available in six languages - Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Marathi - that will aid children to hone their linguistic skills, its founder and CEO Rajeev Tamhankar said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the shutdown of educational institutions and children are staying at home. They should utilise this time in reading which will not only entertain them but also hone their linguistic skills and supplement classroom learning,” he added.

It is available on accessing the link https://www.tbsplanet.com/en/read and caters to six genres - action superheroes, comedy, horror, mythology, history, and moral stories.

The interactive comics enable the young ones to play games where they can choose to be a character and shape the adventure according to the choices they make in the story.

