IIT Kanpur is conducting online internship programme due to Covid-19(File photo)
education

IIT-Kanpur short lists 20 students from J&K for virtual internship

  • The students will be given exposure to various laboratories of IIT K and every week a special lecture on latest technological advancements would be held.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:58 PM IST

IIT Kanpur on Wednesday launched a two month-long virtual internship programme for students of science and engineering disciplines studying in higher education institutions in Jammu & Kashmir.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER) for providing virtual internship opportunities to students, an official said.

“We received many applications for this programme but finally we short listed 20 students including eight girls. The students are mainly from civil, electrical, computer science, mechanical engineering and physics," IIT-K director, Professor Abhay Karandikar tweeted.

Prof J Ramkumar, the IIT-K programme coordinator, department of mechanical engineering and design programme, who is also the dean of academic affairs office, said, students are individually allocated mentors based on their field of interest.

“The internship is starting from January 27 to March 29. As part of the internship, the students will be given exposure to various laboratories of IIT K and every week a special lecture on latest technological advancements would be held,” the IIT-K professor said.

Students from any of the science and engineering disciplines of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, studying in higher education institutes in Jammu and Kashmir, are eligible to apply for this internship programme, officials said.

This year due to the pandemic, the committee decided to go for an online internship programme, they added. IIT-K has decided for a two month-long online internship program after looking into the academic calendar of the students, the officials added.

