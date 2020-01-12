e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / Education / IMU CET 2020 result declared at imu.edu.in, here's how to check

IMU CET 2020 result declared at imu.edu.in, here’s how to check

IMU conducted the Common Entrance test on January 4, 2020. Candidates who qualify the examination will be called for the next round of counselling.

education Updated: Jan 12, 2020 10:02 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IMU CET 2020 result. (Screengrab)
         

Indian Maritime University has declared the IMU Common Entrance Test 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the IMU CET examination can check their results online at imu.edu.in.

Candidates who qualify the examination will be called for the next round of counselling.

IMU CET 2020: List of Candidates Qualified for MBA and M.Sc (CSL) programs : 

Here’s the direct link to check the IMU CET 2020 result.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘CET for MBA / M.Sc(CSL) Programmes - Download Rank Certificate,’ appearing under the Academic Activities section.

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Please Click Here to Download the Rank Certificate - Qualified candidates of CET 2020 for MBA and M.SC(CSL) Programme’

5.Click on the Registered candidate’s link

6.Key in your credentials and log in

7.The result will appear on the display screen.

