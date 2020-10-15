e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / India becoming a global education hub, says Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

India becoming a global education hub, says Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

“India is prominently becoming a global education hub and the National Education Policy 2020 is making sure the academicians will study in India and stay in India. Soon, the world will come to India to learn,” Nishank said.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:33 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.(PTI file )
         

The world will soon come to India to learn, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Thursday as he inaugurated a residential complex for international faculty visitors at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur.

“India is prominently becoming a global education hub and the National Education Policy 2020 is making sure the academicians will study in India and stay in India. Soon, the world will come to India to learn,” Nishank said.

The APJ Abdul Kalam International Visitors Residential Complex features fully-furnished studio apartments with modern amenities intended for full-time and part-time international faculty. Apart from 12 regular international faculty, the institute also hosts international faculty from other foreign universities during the year for short-term courses under Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN), Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) and other programmes of the Ministry of Education. The institute also hosts faculty for long-term programmes as well. Close to 50 such faculty members visited in 2019-2020.

According to IIT officials, the institute is looking forward to hosting nearly 100 international faculty members for short-term and long-term teaching, besides for research and development.

“The institute already has 23 halls of residence named after luminaries. Along with this, we are naming the new boys’ residence of the hall after Atal Bihari Vajpayee and girls’ residence of the hall after Savitri Phule,” IIT Kharagpur Director VK Tewari said.

tags
top news
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
Farooq Abdullah teams up with Mehbooba Mufti to fight for restoring Art 370
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: M Ashwin strikes again, clears Sundar
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: M Ashwin strikes again, clears Sundar
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
India, China engaged in ‘confidential’ talks, says Jaishankar
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
In Kashmir, time for political dialogue | HT Editorial
Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief
Rain-battered Telangana limps back to normal, KCR asks PM Modi for relief
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Focus on cost-effective solutions, PM Modi says in Covid-19 review meet
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In