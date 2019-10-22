India Post GDS Recruitment 2019: Application form released for over 5400 posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks

education

The online application process for India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh circles has started today, October 22. The link to apply online has been activated today at its official website at indiapost.gov.in. The last date to apply online is November 21.

There are a total of 2707 vacancies will be filled in Andhra Pradesh circle, 1799 in Chhattisgarh circle and 970 in Telangana circle

The recruitment will be done for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

The process of registration and fee payment started on Tuesday, October 15 and will continue till November 14.

Age limit:

Applicants should not be of less than 18 years and above 40 years as on October 15, 2019. There is relaxation of age for some category of applicants.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must have passed class 10 examination with passing marks in mathematics and English (studied as compulsory subjects). The candidates who have passed class 10 examination in first attempt will be treated as meritorious against those who have passed through compartment. Knowledge of local language and basic computer is a must.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of automatically generated merit list made on the basis of candidates’ online application. Only marks obtained in class 10 exam will be considered.

Applications can be made in online mode only. Candidates who want to apply will have to register through indiapost.gov.in or appost.in/gdsonline.

Note: Visit official website of India Post for details like eligibility conditions, how to apply, how to pay fees and much more.

