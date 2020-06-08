e-paper
Home / Education / India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 4166 vacancies in MP, Uttrakhand and Haryana, 10th pass can apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: 4166 vacancies in MP, Uttrakhand and Haryana, 10th pass can apply

India Post office is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 4166 vacancies of GDS for its Uttrakhand, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh circle.

education Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:32 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India Post Recruitment. (HT File)
India Post Office has invited online applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before July 7, 2020.

India Post office is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 4166 vacancies of GDS for its Uttrakhand, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh circle. Out of which, 2834 vacancies are for MP Postal Circle, 724 for Uttrakhand Postal Circle, and remaining 608 for Haryana Postal Circle.

A candidate should be between 18 to 40 years old as on June 8, 2020. The upper age limit will be five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC, and 10 years for disabled candidates.

Educational qualification:

•A candidate should have passed class 10 from any recognized board of school education. Candidates who have passed the class 10 boards in the first attempt will be given preferences.

•A candidates must have knowledge of the local language.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

