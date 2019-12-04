India Post GDS recruitment results declared for Karnataka, Gujarat circles

education

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:31 IST

India Post has declared the results for Gram Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam 2019 conducted for Karnataka and Gujarat circles.

India Post had conducted the exams on August 5, 2019 for a 2637 posts in Karnataka and 2510 posts in Gujarat. Results of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have already been declared.

According to the official website, results for few circles are under process that include Assam (919 Posts), Bihar (1063 Posts), Kerala (2086 Posts), Punjab (851 Posts), Andhra Pradesh (2707 Posts), Chhattisgarh (1799 Posts), Telangana (970 Posts).

How to download GDS Results:

Visit the official website at appost.in

On the left side of the homepage, click on Karnataka and Gujarat result link given under “Results declared” tab

A PDF file will appear

Find your roll number in the list

Or click on the direct links given here

India Post GDS result for Karnataka circle

India Post GDS result for Gujarat circle