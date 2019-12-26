e-paper
Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
India's first university for transgender community to come up in UP's Kushinagar

India’s first university for transgender community to come up in UP’s Kushinagar

The university, which will come up in Fazilnagar block of Kushinagar district, is being built by the Akhil Bhartiya Kinnar Siksha Seva Trust (All-India transgender education service trust).

education Updated: Dec 26, 2019 10:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Gorakhpur
Members and allies of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community take part in Queer Pride March(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The country’s first university for transgender community will be opened in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district to facilitate its members to study right from class one to PG and even do research and get PhD degree.

“It is the first of its kind in the country where members of transgender community will be able to get education and the process of has already been initiated. From January 15 next year, two children who are brought up by the community members will get admission and from February and March other classes will start,” president of the trust Dr Krishna Mohan Mishra said.

“In the university, the transgender community will be able to study right from class one to PG and even do research and get PhD degree,” he said.

MLA Ganga Singh Kushwaha said members of the community will get education and will be able to give a new direction to the country.

The transgender community also expressed happiness over the opening of university.

“I am happy that we will be educated and get respect in the society. Education has power and I am sure it will not only change our lives but also the lives of others,” said Guddi Kinnar, one of the members of the community.

