Indian Army invites applications to fill 220 seats for BSc (Nursing) course 2020, check details here

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:00 IST

Indian Army has invited online applications from female candidates (only) for admission to 4 years B Sc (Nursing) Course at Colleges of Nursing of Armed Forces Medical Services. Candidates interested and eligible for the course can apply online at, joinindianarmy.nic.in on or before December 2, 2019. The registration process began on November 14, 2019.

A total of 220 seats are available for the four years BSc (Nursing) courses admission at AFMC Pune, CH (EC) Kolkata, INHS Asvini, AH (R&R) New Delhi, CH (CC) Lucknow and CH (AF) Bangalore.

Admit card for the online computer-based examination will be made available online by 3rd week of March 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates will have to pay the online application processing fee of Rs 750 on or before December 2, 2019, till 5 pm. On successful completion of online payment, a bank reference number (DU Number) will be generated for the future correspondence of the candidate.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidate must have passed in the first attempt, Senior Secondary Examination (10+2) or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with not less than 50% aggregate marks as a regular student from a recognized university or education body. Applicants appearing for the final year of qualifying examination during the current academic session may also apply provisionally.

For further information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Candidates seeking to apply for the course will have to read the general instructions available on the official website carefully before applying.