e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Indian Army Recruitment Rally: Registration process begins for Tripura candidates

Indian Army Recruitment Rally: Registration process begins for Tripura candidates

The Indian Army has started the online registration process for its recruitment rally for eligible candidates of state of Tripura.

education Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Army Recruitment Rally
Indian Army Recruitment Rally
         

The Indian Army has started the online registration process for its recruitment rally for eligible candidates of state of Tripura. The rally will be held in the month of January 2021. The last date to register for the recruitment is January 5. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail and can be download from January 6 to 8, 2021. Candidates can register online at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The posts include Soldier General Duty (All Arms), Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/ All Arms, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 8th Pass.

Candidates will have to qualify a physical measurement test, fitness test and a medical test followed by a common written test.

Candidates will have to bring their admit card, 20 copies of unattested Passport size colour photographs developed on good quality photographic paper in white background not more than three months old Computer printouts .

Check full list of required documents to bring on the day of rally

Currently, the registration for recruitment rally at Belgaum, Karnataka is going on since December 5 and will close on January 18. The rally will be held between February 1 and March 31, 2021. For recruitment rally in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the online registration is going on from December 1 to 07 January 2021. The official notices can be viewed at the official website.

top news
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Farmers’ protest: ‘Came here as sevadar,’ says CM Kejriwal as he visits Singhu border
Farmers’ protest: ‘Came here as sevadar,’ says CM Kejriwal as he visits Singhu border
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates construction of Agra Metro project
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates construction of Agra Metro project
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccines explained
Emergency use authorisation for Covid-19 vaccines explained
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
Watch: Gold concealed in bandage and jeans seized at Chennai airport
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In