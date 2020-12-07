Indian Army Recruitment Rally: Registration process begins for Tripura candidates

education

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 12:30 IST

The Indian Army has started the online registration process for its recruitment rally for eligible candidates of state of Tripura. The rally will be held in the month of January 2021. The last date to register for the recruitment is January 5. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail and can be download from January 6 to 8, 2021. Candidates can register online at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The posts include Soldier General Duty (All Arms), Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/ All Arms, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 8th Pass.

Candidates will have to qualify a physical measurement test, fitness test and a medical test followed by a common written test.

Candidates will have to bring their admit card, 20 copies of unattested Passport size colour photographs developed on good quality photographic paper in white background not more than three months old Computer printouts .

Currently, the registration for recruitment rally at Belgaum, Karnataka is going on since December 5 and will close on January 18. The rally will be held between February 1 and March 31, 2021. For recruitment rally in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the online registration is going on from December 1 to 07 January 2021. The official notices can be viewed at the official website.