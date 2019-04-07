Indian Coast Guard Navik admit card 2019 out now, check dates here

Indian Coast Guard Admit Card 2019: Indian Coast Guard has released the admit card for the Navik (GD) recruitment test. The exam will be conducted from April 12 to May 10. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

Candidates will have to answer questions of Maths, English, Physics and Chemistry. After qualifying Indian Coast Guard written exam, candidates will have to appear for a physical efficiency test (PFT).

Indian Coast Guard admit card 2019: How to download

Visit the official website of Indian Coast Guard recruitment.

On the left panel, click on the link to download admit card for the position of Navik.

Key in your application number or registration ID and click on ‘Get Details’.

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 08:50 IST