Indian coast guard Navik recruitment 2020: Application process begins today, here’s how to apply

Indian Coast Guard NAVIK 2020: The online application process for the post of Navik in Indian Coast Guard under 2020 batch will begin today.

Interested candidates can apply online at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. The last date to apply is September 1, 2019.

According to the official notification, the e-admit cards for Indian Coast Guard Navik 2020 batch will be released on September 17. Candidates will be able to download the same till September 23, 2019.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have passed 10+2 with a minimum of 50% obtained in the exam

Age limit: 18 to 22 years.

Candidates whose age falls between February 1, 1998, to January 31, 2002, can apply for this exam.

How to apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik 202 batch:

1. Visit the official website - joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

1. Login to the official website and click on ‘Opportunity’ tab

2. Select the link that reads advertisement for Recruitment of Naviks (10+2 Entry) 01/2020 Batch.

3. Select the post applied for - ‘Navik General Duty’.

4. Click on ‘I Agree’ and the ‘Online Application form’ will be displayed on screen.

5. Key in your details required in the form and pay the application fee and clicking on the ‘Submit’ button.

