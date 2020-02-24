Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Yantrik posts, check details

education

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 11:58 IST

Indian Coast Guard has invited online applications from Indian male candidates for recruitment to the post of Yantrik (02/2020 batch) in the Indian Coast Guard. The Indian Coast Guard intends to fill approximately 37 posts through this application process.

Candidate applying for the job must have matriculation or equivalent and diploma in electrical/mechanical/electronics and telecommunication (radio/power) engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) with 60% in aggregate. (5 % relaxation in above minimum cut off will be given for SC/ST candidates and outstanding sports person of National level who have obtained 1st, IInd or IIIrd position in any field sports events at the Open National Championship/ Inter state National Championship.

The candidate should be between 18 to 22 years old, i.e. born between August 1, 1998 to July 31, 2002 2 (both dates inclusive, upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC category candidates).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online from March 16 to March 22 till 11.59pm at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in. To apply for the job the candidates should click on the opportunities button after visiting the official website.

Note: Read the official notification carefully before applying.