Indian Forest Services Mains exam 2019 admit card released, here’s how to download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the e-admit cards for Indian Forest Service Main examination 2019. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

Here’ the direct link to download the admit card

The examination will begin on December 2 and conclude on December 10, 2018.

View the entire time table here.

How to download admit cardVisit the official website upsc.gov.in



Go to ‘What’s new’ section

Click ‘e-admit card for IFS Main examination 2019’

A dialogue box will open

Click on download admit card.

Fill in your registration number or roll number to get your admit card

Download and take a print out of it

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 12:08 IST