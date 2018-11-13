Today in New Delhi, India
Indian Forest Services Mains exam 2019 admit card released, here’s how to download

The examination will begin on December 2 and conclude on December 10, 2018.

education Updated: Nov 13, 2018 12:08 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC,IFS admit card,admit card issued
UPSC Indian forest services main exam admit card released(HT File Photo)

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the e-admit cards for Indian Forest Service Main examination 2019. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

Here’ the direct link to download the admit card

The examination will begin on December 2 and conclude on December 10, 2018.

View the entire time table here.

How to download admit cardVisit the official website upsc.gov.in

Go to ‘What’s new’ section

Click ‘e-admit card for IFS Main examination 2019’

A dialogue box will open

Click on download admit card.

Fill in your registration number or roll number to get your admit card

Download and take a print out of it

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 12:08 IST

