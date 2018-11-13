Indian Forest Services Mains exam 2019 admit card released, here’s how to download
The examination will begin on December 2 and conclude on December 10, 2018.education Updated: Nov 13, 2018 12:08 IST
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has uploaded the e-admit cards for Indian Forest Service Main examination 2019. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.
Here’ the direct link to download the admit card
View the entire time table here.
How to download admit cardVisit the official website upsc.gov.in
Go to ‘What’s new’ section
Click ‘e-admit card for IFS Main examination 2019’
A dialogue box will open
Click on download admit card.
Fill in your registration number or roll number to get your admit card
Download and take a print out of it
