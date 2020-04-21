e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Indian Internet infra not prepared for shift to online teaching- learning: QS report

Indian Internet infra not prepared for shift to online teaching- learning: QS report

The report titled “COVID-19: A wake up call for telecom service providers” is based on a survey conducted by QS I Guage, which rates colleges and universities in India with complete operational control held by London-based QS. The report pointed out connectivity and signal issues as the most prevailing problems faced by students while attending online classes.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:22 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
         

The Indian Internet infrastructure is not ready for the paradigm shift to online learning mandated by the situation arising due to COVID-19, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), which comes out with coveted global ranking for educational institutions.

The report titled “COVID-19: A wake up call for telecom service providers” is based on a survey conducted by QS I Guage, which rates colleges and universities in India with complete operational control held by London-based QS. The report pointed out connectivity and signal issues as the most prevailing problems faced by students while attending online classes. “The survey pointed out that the infrastructure in terms of technology in India has not achieved a state of quality so as to ensure sound delivery of online classes to students across the country. It is seen that both the state and the private players have not yet managed to overcome technical challenges, for instance, in providing adequate power supply and ensuring effective connectivity as the data reveals,” the report said.

“Although, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the world had witnessed a massive shift from the traditional Face to Face (F2F) to online platform as a mode of delivery of classes. Due to lack of proper infrastructure, a shift to a total reliance on the online platform for the delivery of lectures seems to be a distant dream,” it added.

According to the report, the survey with over 7600 respondents found that in order to use internet at home, 72.60 percent of the respondents use mobile hotspot, 15 pc use home broadband, 9.68 pc use WiFi dongle and 1.85 pc have poor to no internet connectivity.

“The data revealed that amongst the respondents who used home broadband, over 3 pc faced cable cuts, 53 pc faced poor connectivity, 11.47 pc faced power issues and 32 pc faced signal issues. When it came to mobile hotspot, 40.18 pc faced poor connectivity, 3.19 pc faced power issues and 56.63 pc faced signal issues.

“Studies and reports regarding the consumption of power by the state authorities reveal that the states are not using power entirely due to COVID-19 situation thereby leaving a surplus supply for private entities and general public,” it said.

Schools and colleges were closed in the country ahead of nationwide lockdown announced on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown has now been extended till May 3.

“The education sector is amongst the many which has taken a strong blow due to the COVID-19 situation. No more are the stakeholders involved in higher education able to function conventionally and the prospect of operating back to the status quo seems quite uncertain. In such a time, the only recourse that universities and institutions across the globe are resorting to is that of functioning online,” the report said.

top news
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
Rs 70,000 cr Covid-19 package for power firms; cabinet approval expected soon
‘Anti-federal campaign’: Trinamool on Centre’s Covid-19 team in Bengal
‘Anti-federal campaign’: Trinamool on Centre’s Covid-19 team in Bengal
Through sea and forests: How workers are trying to reach home amid lockdown
Through sea and forests: How workers are trying to reach home amid lockdown
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope, my heart broke: Kaif on Natwest final
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Potato in Kolkata biryani and how the British fed us a lie
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
Audi reveals new India-bound A3 with sportier look and hybrid option
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
‘US to add 75 million barrels of oil to strategic reserve’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News