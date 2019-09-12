Indian Navy (MR) admit card 2019 released at joinindiannavy.gov.in

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:46 IST

Indian Navy has released the admit card for Matric Recruit (MR) posts on its official website.The candidates who had applied for the examinations can download their admit card from the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The link to download Indian Navy (MR) admit card will be active till September 21. Candidates will have to login to download their admit card.

Indian Navy had invited 400 vacancies for Matric Recruit (MR) Posts.

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600/- per month will be admissible. On successful completion of initial training, they will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (₹ 21,700- ₹69,100). In addition, they will be paid MSP @ ₹ 5200/- per month plus DA (as applicable).

Indian Navy MR admit card 2019: How to download

Visit the official website- joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the hompeage, click on Login

Key in your email ID and password

Download and take a print out of the admit card.

Mode of selection: Candidates will have to clear a computer-based exam followed by physical fitness test and medical examination.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT): (a) Qualifying in Physical Fitness Test (PFT) is mandatory for selection.

(b) PFT will consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed in 7 minutes, 20 squat ups (Uthak Baithak) and 10 Push-ups.

Medical Standards.

(a) Medical examination will be conducted by authorised military doctors as per medical standard prescribed in current regulations applicable to sailors on entry.

(b) Minimum height 157 cms. Weight and Chest should be proportionate. Minimum chest expansion of 5 cms.

Scheme of Exam: The exam will have 50 questions carrying one mark each. There will be multiple choice questions. Duration of the exam will be 30 minutes. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong question.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 13:14 IST