Indian School of Public Policy holds workshop on design intervention in public policy

The Indian School of Public Policy (ISPP), an upcoming school founded by eminent leaders and philanthropists that aims to prepare policy professionals of the future, hosted its first workshop on ‘Design Interventions in Public Policy’ at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi. Designed and conceptualised for public policy students, future policy leaders and working professionals, the event was flagged off with opening remarks from Dr. Parth J Shah, Member of the Governing Council, ISPP, and was followed by a workshop which was facilitated by Mr. Sukanto Roy, a leading design strategist.

Following the workshop, industry thought leaders got together for a panel discussion on ‘Design Thinking in Public Policy’. The panellists included Mr. Harsh Srivastava, CEO, Microfinance Institutions Network; Mr. Sukanto Roy, UX Designer at Ericsson Global India Services; and Dr. Aditya Dev Sood, Serial social entrepreneur. The discussion, chaired by Dr. Parth J Shah, focused on the relevance and implications of design thinking in formulation of public policies; and application of design thinking in framing sound public policies.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 13:16 IST