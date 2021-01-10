Indian student among winners of NASA app development challenge
A high school student from Gurugram, Aryan Jain, is among the winners of an app development challenge organised by NASA.
Aryan Jain is amongst the winners of NASA's Artemis Next-Gen STEM – Moon to Mars App Development Challenge this year, according to a release.
A student of SunCity School, Gurugram (Haryana), he had teamed up with six high school students from the US.
The competition is a coding challenge in which NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) presents technical problems to high school students and seeks their contributions to deep space exploration missions.
The six-member team developed an app using the cross-platform game engine Unity and programmed it in C#.
By participating in the challenge, the students took part in the Artemis Generation endeavours to land astronauts -- including the first woman and the next man -- on the Moon by 2024, as per the release.
In this year's challenge, organised by NASA's Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) Team, the participants were required to develop an app to visualise the Lunar South Pole to assist in mission planning and exploration activities.
Social studies teachers nationwide set aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes of the violent siege in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am.
This National Youth Parliament, scheduled on January 7-8 is to endeavor to channelize the energies of Indian Youth to set forth a Budget that propels India into high growth trajectory.
HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the HSSC recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at hssc.gov.in.
The program will enhance the English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms, according to an official release.
The ceremony was organized in a hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
