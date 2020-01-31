e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Indian students’ admission in US colleges up in 2018: US govt

Indian students’ admission in US colleges up in 2018: US govt

The report highlights that China, India and the South Korea sent the largest number of students in both calendar year 2017 and 2018. The other two countries are Saudi Arabia and Japan.

education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 09:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
(Shutterstock)
         

Only Indian students’ intake in the United States’ colleges increased in 2018 against 2017 while other top four countries -- China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Japan -- reported decrease during the same period, said the US Immigration and Custom Enforcement on Wednesday.

China, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Japan send maximum students to the US top colleges.

The Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP,) part of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations, released an annual report on non-immigrant student trends on Wednesday.

The report highlights that China, India and the South Korea sent the largest number of students in both calendar year 2017 and 2018. The other two countries are Saudi Arabia and Japan.

In 2018, China had sent 478,732 students, India 251,290 , South Korea 88,867, Saudi Arabia 61,205 and Japan 39,396 students.

It stated that in 2017, China had sent 478,879 students, India 247,133 , South Korea 95,270 , Saudi Arabia 72,084 and Japan 41,534 students.

“Of these countries, only the number of students from India increased from 2017 to 2018 (+4,157). The number of students from China (-147) and Republic of Korea (South Korea) decreased (-6,403), Saudi Arabia (-10879) and Japan (-2134) over the same period,” the report said.

The report also stated that it is the Indian students who apply in maximum numbers for Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) optional practical training (OPT) extension.

The non-immigrant students with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees from Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP)-certified and accredited US colleges and universities apply for a 24-month STEM OPT extension.

In 2017, a total 49,368 students from Indian applied for STEM (OPT) while 21,753 students from China applied for the same.

In 2018, Indian students applying for STEM (OPT) increased by almost 30 percent. A total 70,521 Indian students applied for STEM (OPT) and 25,843 Chinese students applied for the same.

The report highlights 2018 data from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), a web-based system that includes information about nonimmigrant students, exchange visitors and their dependents while they are in the US.

The report notes there were 1.55 million active records for F-1 and M-1 nonimmigrant students in SEVIS during calendar year 2018, a 1.7 percent decrease from calendar year 2017, and there were 8,936 US schools certified by SEVP to enroll nonimmigrant students.

tags
top news
Wife of man who held 23 children hostage in UP dies as locals thrash her: Cops
Wife of man who held 23 children hostage in UP dies as locals thrash her: Cops
Stormy session on cards after heated all-party meeting
Stormy session on cards after heated all-party meeting
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna named IBM CEO, will succeed Virginia Rometty
Indian-origin Arvind Krishna named IBM CEO, will succeed Virginia Rometty
WHO declares coronavirus a global crisis; death toll mounts to 213
WHO declares coronavirus a global crisis; death toll mounts to 213
1 cop injured, terrorist killed after firing at toll plaza in Nagrota near Jammu
1 cop injured, terrorist killed after firing at toll plaza in Nagrota near Jammu
India’s first coronavirus patient responding well to treatment: Kerala minister
India’s first coronavirus patient responding well to treatment: Kerala minister
Jamia student who was shot ‘just happened to be there’
Jamia student who was shot ‘just happened to be there’
Find of India & best fast bowler of world: Akhtar’s praise for India quick
Find of India & best fast bowler of world: Akhtar’s praise for India quick
trending topics

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News