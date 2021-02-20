India's first Digital Varsity comes up in Kerala
Kerala took a major step forward in its progress towards a knowledge society with the inauguration of the country's first Digital University, based in Technocity at Mangalapuram near here on Saturday.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presided over the function, where Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (KUDSIT), unveiled the varsity plaque.
Both the Governor and the Chief Minister addressed the function through video conferencing. In his inaugural address, Khan said the launch of the Digital University is part of the state's resolve to embrace new technologies and desire to use them for bringing positive changes in the life of people and become a global hub for higher learning and technology.
Praising the state government for recent initiatives in higher education including the launch of Sree Narayana Guru Open University, the Governor said "In any aspect of life, knowledge brings courage, understanding, acceptance, unity and also liberates us from the clutches of ignorance."
"The society expects the Digital University to provide intellectual support to lap up the new world of opportunities arising through artificial intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Data Analytics, and other digital transformation courses," he said.
In his address, the CM said the launch of the first Digital University in the country would open tremendous opportunities for youngsters. "There should not be a digital divide in the society. The government is involved in the efforts of attaining digital excellence in various fields. We need to foster technically-talented people in accordance with the changes in the new world," the CM said.
Noting that the Digital University aims at utilizing the developments in digital technology for social progress, he said the benefits of digital technology should be made available for people in various walks of life.
According to official sources, the Digital University is set up by upgrading the two-decade-old Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management Kerala (IIITM-K), a center of excellence in information technologies established by the Government of Kerala.
It is formed with a vision of creating a futuristic institution of higher learning, aspiring to set a global benchmark in Digital technologies and their management.
Its focus is on post-graduate programmes and research besides building strong industry-academic and academic- academic linkages with leading institutions in India and abroad, they said.
The university is starting with five schools of knowledge--School of Computer Science and Engineering; School of Digital Sciences; School of Electronic Systems and Automation; School of Informatics; and School of Digital Humanities and Liberal Arts, covering science, technology, and humanities aspects of the Digital world.
Each school will be offering master level programmes in computer science, informatics, applied electronics and humanities with various specialization of the industry 4.0 world.
The adoption of technology in design, pedagogy, assessment, etc. is also a key driving factor for the new University, which focuses on early learners and re-learners with a host of programmes in cutting-edge areas of technology.
Towards this, specialized centres in areas like Blockchain, AI&ML, Cyber Security, Big data analytics, Biocomputing, and Geospatial analytics are to be set up in collaboration with leading international academic, research, and industry bodies.
The university will also lead the Digital Transformation Initiatives announced by the Kerala government in the Budget 2021. Spread across a 10-acre campus in Technocity, the first phase of the university has been completed with an academic and a hostel block.
Once fully developed, it will provide education to 1,200 residential scholars from its campus in addition to numerous learners, who will be associated with the University through various technological means.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's first Digital Varsity comes up in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The Scindia School Gwalior entrance test on February 27, check details
- The Scindia School Gwalior, a Boys’ Boarding School, will conduct its entrance test (Scindia Aptitude Analysis) for academic year 2021-22 on Saturday, February 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: 1159 vacancies for tradesman notified
- After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 7, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala VHSE first year improvement result declared for December 2020 exam
- The Kerala Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) First Year Improvement Results was announced on Saturday, February 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals depression, anxiety, loneliness are peaking in college students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DHSE Kerala first year improvement exam 2020 result announced, check it here
- Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on Saturday announced the first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 9k posts ends today
- WBPRB Constable, SI Recruitment 2021: The online application process began on January 22. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arunachal CM stresses on entrepreneurship among youths on statehood day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Provide 30-day relaxation on age limit, says DoE
- Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: The online application process for nursery admission in Delhi schools for the academic session 2021-22 began on February 18, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BRO Recruitment 2021: 459 vacancies for various posts notified
- BRO Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this job notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Around 300 schools adopted under Odisha's adoption programme
- Over 200 bureaucrats, judges and lawmakers have adopted around 300 schools, weeks after the Odisha government announced a schools adoption programme to improve their standards.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Yogi directs officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts
- Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts in various government departments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020 declared, check here
- Bihar Lady Police Constable result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the CSBC women constable recruitment examination can check their final results online at cbsc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Under NEP 2020, AU plans 4 year UG courses, multidisciplinary studies
- Prof Rizvi made a powerpoint presentation detailing the vision of AU for the implementation of the new NEP before the central university’s academic council during its meeting held in the law faculty's conference hall on Thursday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K Lt Governor inaugurates 607 vocational labs, education portal and GIS portal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox