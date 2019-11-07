e-paper
Infosys Science Prize 2019: IISc Bengaluru professor among six winners

The Infosys prize carries a gold medal, citation and a purse of $100,000 which is the equivalent of Rs 71 lakh, the company said in a statement.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 16:39 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Winners of the Infosys Prize 2019.
Winners of the Infosys Prize 2019. (www.infosys-science-foundation.com)
         

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Professor G. Mugesh has been named as among the six winners of the Infosys Science Prize 2019 in Physical Sciences for his seminal work in the chemical synthesis of small molecules and nano-materials for bio-medical applications, the software major said on Thursday.

Among the other winners are Indian Institute of Technology - Bombay (IIT-Bombay) computer science and engineering chair professor Sunita Sarawagi for her research in databases, data mining, machine learning and natural language processing.

IIT-Mandi School of Humanities and Social Sciences assistant professor Manu V. Devadevan receives the award for his work on pre-modern South India.

Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Chief Scientist Manjula Reddy wins the prize for her research on the structure of bacteria cell walls.

Mathematics professor Siddhartha Mishra at Swiss University ETH Zurich has been named for his contribution to applied mathematics.

John Hopkins’ Krieger School of Arts and Sciences anthropology professor Anand Pandian has been awarded for his work on ethics, selfhood and creative process.

The Infosys prize carries a gold medal, citation and a purse of $100,000 which is the equivalent of Rs 71 lakh, the company said in a statement.

