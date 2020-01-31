e-paper
Jan 31, 2020-Friday
Home / Education / IOCL Apprentice admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

IOCL Apprentice admit card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the admit card for apprentice engagement. Candidates who have successfully registered for the posts can download their admit cards online at iocl.in.

education Updated: Jan 31, 2020 16:28 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IOCL admit card
IOCL admit card(IOCL)
         

IOCL will conducted the examination on February 9, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring their admit card on the day of exam.

IOCL will conducted the examination on February 9, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring their admit card on the day of exam.

How to download IOCL Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at iocl.in

Go to the careers section

Click on the Apprentice link given under the latest openings section.

Find a link that reads ‘Notification for Engagement of Trade Apprentices under the Apprentices Act , 1961 at IOCL-Southern Region (MD)’

Click on the admit card link given below the notification.

A login page will appear

Key in your registration number and date of birth.

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Click here to download IOCL admit card

