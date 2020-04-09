e-paper
Home / Education / IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2020 through GATE score: Apply before May 6

IOCL Engineers Recruitment 2020 through GATE score: Apply before May 6

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for engineers/ officers and graduate apprentice engineers. Aspirants can apply online at iocl.com.

education Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:18 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for engineers/ officers and graduate apprentice engineers. Aspirants can apply online at iocl.com. The last date to apply is May 6, 2020. The recruitment will be done on the basis of their GATE score.

Educational Qualification :

Candidates who qualify in the GATE-2020 examination in Chemical (GATE 2020 code: CH) /Civil (GATE 2020 code: CE) /Electrical (GATE 2020 code: EE)/ Mechanical (GATE 2020 code: ME) engineering disciplines are eligible to apply for the posts. GATE marks of previous years (2019 or before) shall not be accepted

The candidate should have completed full-time bachelor degree in engineering (B.Tech. /BE. /Equivalent) in Chemical/ Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical from Institutions/ Colleges/ Universities/ Deemed Universities duly recognized by AICTE/UGC.

Candidates currently in final year of their engineering studies may also apply. However, if selected, they should be in a position to submit their final mark sheet by 31st August, 2020.

Candidates who have completed/are pursuing bachelor degree in engineering in any one of the following engineering disciplines are eligible to apply.

Candidates have to essentially qualify in GATE-2020 in the relevant discipline to be eligible for shortlisting for Personal Interview (PI) & Group Discussion (GD)/ Group Task (GT).

Pay Scale: Starting basic pay of Rs. 50,000/-per month. In addition, the selected candidates will receive Dearness Allowance (DA) and other allowances, according to the rules of the Corporation in force, and as amended from time to time.

Check official notification

Click here to apply online

