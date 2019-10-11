IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2019: Application process begins at iocl.com

education

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:31 IST

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of junior engineering assistants (JEA). There are a total of 38 posts.

Candidates can apply for the posts online at iocl.com. The last date to apply for the post is October 30 till 5 pm.

After successfully applying / registering on-line applications, the candidates should send the print out of on-line application form, duly signed by him along with all supporting documents (as Mentioned in the Checklist attached as Annexure A) & a photograph under self attestation, by ordinary post to Deputy General Manager (A&W), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, P.O. Jawahar Nagar, District Vadodara -391 320(Gujarat) so as to reach by 09.11.2019.

Here’s the direct link to apply online

IMPORTANT DATES:

Online application begins- October 10

Last date to apply- October 30

Last date of receipt of print out of online application form- November 9

Tentative date of written test at Vadodara: November 10

Tentative date of result declaration: November 15

Educational Qualification:

3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, OBC and EWS candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Experience:

Minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation m(rotating shift) of Pump House, Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column, Reactor, Heat exchanger etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemicals/ Fertilizer/ Heavy Chemical/ Gas Processing Industry.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years for General candidates as on 30.09.2019.

Check official notification here

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:31 IST