Friday, Oct 11, 2019

IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2019: Application process begins at iocl.com

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of junior engineering assistants (JEA). There are a total of 38 posts. Last date to apply is October 30, 2019. Check notification here.

education Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2019
IOCL Junior Engineering Assistant Recruitment 2019(HT File)
         

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited online applications for the recruitment of junior engineering assistants (JEA). There are a total of 38 posts.

Candidates can apply for the posts online at iocl.com. The last date to apply for the post is October 30 till 5 pm.

After successfully applying / registering on-line applications, the candidates should send the print out of on-line application form, duly signed by him along with all supporting documents (as Mentioned in the Checklist attached as Annexure A) & a photograph under self attestation, by ordinary post to Deputy General Manager (A&W), Indian Oil Corporation Limited, P.O. Jawahar Nagar, District Vadodara -391 320(Gujarat) so as to reach by 09.11.2019.   

Here’s the direct link to apply online

IMPORTANT DATES:

Online application begins- October 10

Last date to apply- October 30

Last date of receipt of print out of online application form- November 9

Tentative date of written test at Vadodara: November 10

Tentative date of result declaration: November 15

Educational Qualification:

3 years Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery & Petrochemical Engg. or B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, OBC and EWS candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Experience:

Minimum one year of post qualification experience in operation m(rotating shift) of Pump House, Fired Heater, Compressor, Distillation Column, Reactor, Heat exchanger etc. in a Petroleum Refinery/ Petrochemicals/ Fertilizer/ Heavy Chemical/ Gas Processing Industry.

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years for General candidates as on 30.09.2019.

Check official notification here

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 11:31 IST

