IOCL Recruitment 2019:Apply for 420 posts of technical, non-technical trade apprentices from today

he Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)has invited applications for 420 posts of technical, non-technical and technician trade apprentices under multiple trades for southern regions like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com/peoplecareers to apply for the posts.

The online application begins today, January 18, 2019 and last date for the same is February 10, 2019.

According to the official notification, candidates who have a diploma in engineering on or after January 1, 2017 can only apply for the technician apprentice.

Check details here:

Age limit:

The candidate should possess minimum 18 and maximum age of 24 years as on 31.12.18. 5 years relaxation for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC will be applicable.

Selection process:

A written test will be held in the month of March followed by an interview. Written test will comprise of 100 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. Questions will be objective in nature.

Check other details regarding educational qualifications for various posts and others, click here

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 08:22 IST