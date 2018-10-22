IOCL recruitment: Application for the post of Assistant Officer begins today

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the post of Assistant Officer. Candidates who have passed CA/CMA intermediate or equivalent qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (CA Institute) or Institute of Cost Accountants of India (CMA Institute) with at least three years of relevant experience of working in finance function can apply for the post.

Candidates can visit official website of IOCL to apply for the post.

Online application has started from today i.e. October 22, 2018 and the last date to submit the application is November 10. Recruitment will be done by short listing the candidates on basis of their CA/CMA score followed by a personal interview on which the final merit will be based.

Maximum age limit for the candidates applying for the post is 30 years as on June 30, 2018. However there are provisions of age relaxation for reserved categories as per Presidential Directives.

Candidates will also have to go through a pre-employment medical examination.

