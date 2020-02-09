IRCON Recruitment 2020: 76 Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice vacancies notified, apply before Feb 15

education

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 10:53 IST

IRCON International Limited has invited offline applications for the Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for posts through offline mode on or before February 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice. Out of which, 41 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentice, and 35 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentice.

Age limit:

A candidate must be between 18 to 30 years old as on January 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

1.Graduate Apprentices: Full time graduate degree in Engineering/Technology in concerned branch from Institute/University recognized by AICTE.

2.Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Full time diploma in Engineering/Technology in concerned branch from Institute/University recognized by AICTE/Board of Technical Education of State.

Selection Criteria:

There will be no interviews. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in Minimum Educational Qualification.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

How to apply:

1.All candidates mandatorily have to enroll/register themselves on Govt. website mhrdnats.gov.in as “Student” and possess the unique registration number generated by online system.

2.Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement.

3.Eligible candidates have to apply in prescribed format through off line mode only. It is advisable that the candidates have a valid e-mail id in order to facilitate faster communication.

4.Application neatly typed on A-4 size paper in the prescribed format should be sent to Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017 accompanied with the self-attested copy of following documents:

a)Matriculation certificate for DOB proof.

b)All mark sheets and degree/diploma certificate of Minimum Educational Qualification as per advertisement.

c)Copy of NATS Registration.

d)Certificate in support of claim of belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and Other Backward Classes where applicable

e)If the candidate belongs to OBC, a caste certificate issued in the current financial year only by a competent authority as applicable for appointment to the services in Govt. Of India. Please note that an OBC certificate issued in the current financial year only and in proper format as prescribe by Govt. of India, can be accepted as a current proof of your not belonging to “creamy layer” in the OBC.

f)One Photo-identity-card like Aadhar Card, Driving-license, Passport or any other valid document with you for identification

5.The envelope containing duly signed application should be clearly super scribed “Engagement of Apprentices as per Apprenticeship Act 1961”- Advt. No. A 01/2020”.

6.Before submitting the application, candidates should ensure that all the entries are properly filled and are correct. Only duly signed applications will be considered.