e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / IRCON Recruitment 2020: 76 Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice vacancies notified, apply before Feb 15

IRCON Recruitment 2020: 76 Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice vacancies notified, apply before Feb 15

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice.

education Updated: Feb 09, 2020 10:53 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IRCON Recruitment 2020.
IRCON Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

IRCON International Limited has invited offline applications for the Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for posts through offline mode on or before February 15, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentice. Out of which, 41 vacancies are for Graduate Apprentice, and 35 for Technician (Diploma) Apprentice.

Age limit:

A candidate must be between 18 to 30 years old as on January 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

1.Graduate Apprentices: Full time graduate degree in Engineering/Technology in concerned branch from Institute/University recognized by AICTE.

2.Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: Full time diploma in Engineering/Technology in concerned branch from Institute/University recognized by AICTE/Board of Technical Education of State.

Selection Criteria:

There will be no interviews. The eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit list formed on the basis of marks secured in Minimum Educational Qualification.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

How to apply:

1.All candidates mandatorily have to enroll/register themselves on Govt. website mhrdnats.gov.in as “Student” and possess the unique registration number generated by online system.

2.Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement.

3.Eligible candidates have to apply in prescribed format through off line mode only. It is advisable that the candidates have a valid e-mail id in order to facilitate faster communication.

4.Application neatly typed on A-4 size paper in the prescribed format should be sent to Manager/ HRM, IRCON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, C-4, District Centre, Saket, New Delhi – 110 017 accompanied with the self-attested copy of following documents:

a)Matriculation certificate for DOB proof.

b)All mark sheets and degree/diploma certificate of Minimum Educational Qualification as per advertisement.

c)Copy of NATS Registration.

d)Certificate in support of claim of belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and Other Backward Classes where applicable

e)If the candidate belongs to OBC, a caste certificate issued in the current financial year only by a competent authority as applicable for appointment to the services in Govt. Of India. Please note that an OBC certificate issued in the current financial year only and in proper format as prescribe by Govt. of India, can be accepted as a current proof of your not belonging to “creamy layer” in the OBC.

f)One Photo-identity-card like Aadhar Card, Driving-license, Passport or any other valid document with you for identification

5.The envelope containing duly signed application should be clearly super scribed “Engagement of Apprentices as per Apprenticeship Act 1961”- Advt. No. A 01/2020”.

6.Before submitting the application, candidates should ensure that all the entries are properly filled and are correct. Only duly signed applications will be considered.

tags
top news
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
At 17th rank, India among most prone to importing coronavirus: Study
India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact
India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal may soon ink motor vehicle pact
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘India a relation for us, while other nations are friends’: Sri Lanka PM
‘CAA, NRC divisive, will damage democracy’: Goa Archbishop tells Centre
‘CAA, NRC divisive, will damage democracy’: Goa Archbishop tells Centre
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
Will wait for ‘exact polls’, says BJP as exit polls predict Kejriwal’s win
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
Standing with Gandhi in Ahmedabad, writes Ramachandra Guha
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News