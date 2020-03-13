e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / ISC Class 12th physical education exam 2020: Analysis based on students’ feedback

ISC Class 12th physical education exam 2020: Analysis based on students’ feedback

ISC Class 12 students in Lucknow found their Physical Education . paper held on Friday to be balanced. They said paper was scoring and expecting good marks.

education Updated: Mar 13, 2020 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Students of City Montessori School Aliganj Campus 1 discussing their Physical education paper with their teacher on Friday
Students of City Montessori School Aliganj Campus 1 discussing their Physical education paper with their teacher on Friday(HT File)
         

ISC Class 12 students in Lucknow found their Physical Education . paper held on Friday to be balanced. They said paper was scoring and expecting good marks.

Students of City Montessori School Aliganj Campus 1 said overall it was a balanced paper. They said the paper was balanced in nature catering to all the students. Ashima Srivastava, a student of CMS Aliganj said, “The paper was very scoring and I’m sure to come up with flying colours.”

Another student of the same school, Yash Chaturvedi said, “We have done well because our teachers had taught all the topics very well as per the board pattern.” Their teachers also said that it was a standard paper and they were sure that the students must have done well.

The senior principal Jyoti Kashyap and principal Shivani Singh were very happy to see the beaming faces and blessed the students for their well accomplished task.

tags
top news
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs cancelled amid coronavirus threat - Reports
Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs cancelled amid coronavirus threat - Reports
Coronavirus: SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
Coronavirus: SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
Air India cancels flights to coronavirus hotspots till April 30
Air India cancels flights to coronavirus hotspots till April 30
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News