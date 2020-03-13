ISC Class 12th physical education exam 2020: Analysis based on students’ feedback

education

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 18:02 IST

ISC Class 12 students in Lucknow found their Physical Education . paper held on Friday to be balanced. They said paper was scoring and expecting good marks.

Students of City Montessori School Aliganj Campus 1 said overall it was a balanced paper. They said the paper was balanced in nature catering to all the students. Ashima Srivastava, a student of CMS Aliganj said, “The paper was very scoring and I’m sure to come up with flying colours.”

Another student of the same school, Yash Chaturvedi said, “We have done well because our teachers had taught all the topics very well as per the board pattern.” Their teachers also said that it was a standard paper and they were sure that the students must have done well.

The senior principal Jyoti Kashyap and principal Shivani Singh were very happy to see the beaming faces and blessed the students for their well accomplished task.