ISRO Recruitment 2020: Apply for Scientist, Engineer, Technician and other posts by Oct 15

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 11:49 IST

ISRO Recruitment 2020:The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications to fill 55 vacancies of Scientist, Engineer, Technical Assistant and technician in Space Application Centre (SAC) Ahmedabad. The recruitment advertisement was released in the month of March for which the last date to apply has been extended till October 15. Eligible aspirants can apply online at sac.gov.in by 5 pm on October 15.

According to the advertisement, the pay scale for the posts is up to Rs 2,08,700 per month.

Details of vacancies:

Scientist/ Engineer-- There are 21 vacancies for Scientist/Engineer posts for which candidates with a PhD in fields related to Electronics, MSc in Physics, ME or MTech in Computer Science, Electronics, Mechanical Engineering, Structural Engineering and Electrical Engineering and related fields are eligible to apply.

Technical Assistant-- There are six vacancies for the post of Technical Assistant. Candidates with a first-class diploma in engineering from a recognized Institution, Board or University in Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply.

Techican ‘B’ --There are 28 vacancies for the post of Technician ‘B’ for which candidates with a Matric (SSC / SSLC / 10th Class) as well as ITI, NTC or NAC in Fitter, Machinist, Electronics, Information Technology, Plumber, Carpenter, Electrician, Mechanical, and Chemical trades are eligible to apply.

Click here for official notification

Direct link to apply

ISRO Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAC i.e. sac.gov.in

Step 2:Click on the ‘Recruitment’ link given on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply Online’ link given beside the post you wish to apply for

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ and pay the application fee.