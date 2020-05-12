e-paper
ISRO Recruitment 2020: Result for scientist/engineer exam declared, get direct link

Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check their results online at isro.gov.in.

education Updated: May 12, 2020 14:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Reuters file)
         

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has declared the results of the recruitment examination for Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics, Mechanical and Computer Science) posts on its official website.

The written examination was conducted on January 12, 2020, at various centres.

Here are the direct link to check the results for the following:

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Electronics]

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Electronics-SCL]

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Computer Science]

• Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ [Mechanical]

